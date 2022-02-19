Mt. Zion earns solid win over Effingham 68-49

Stretched out and finally snapped, Mt. Zion put just enough pressure on Effingham to earn a 68-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Mt. Zion's shooting moved to a 26-24 lead over Effingham at the intermission.
In recent action on February 11, Effingham faced off against Lincoln and Mt Zion took on Decatur Eisenhower on February 12 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
