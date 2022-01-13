Mt. Zion hustles by Charleston in victory 84-68

Mt. Zion tipped and eventually toppled Charleston 84-68 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 13.
In recent action on January 8, Mt Zion faced off against Norridge Ridgewood and Charleston took on Lincoln on January 5 at Charleston High School. Click here for a recap
