Mt. Zion swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Mattoon 78-44 on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Mt Zion and Mattoon faced off on February 11, 2022 at Mt Zion High School. For results, click here.

