Mt. Zion narrowly edges Teutopolis in tight triumph 68-61

Mt. Zion walked the high-wire before edging Teutopolis 68-61 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Mt Zion and Teutopolis squared off with January 25, 2022 at Mt Zion High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Teutopolis faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Mt Zion took on Rantoul on January 17 at Rantoul Township High School. For more, click here.
