Mt. Zion nips Champaign Centennial in taut scare 60-53

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Zion defeated Champaign Centennial 60-53 on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Mt Zion and Champaign Centennial faced off on December 11, 2021 at Champaign Centennial High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Mt Zion faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Champaign Centennial took on Bloomington Central Catholic on December 2 at Champaign Centennial High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.