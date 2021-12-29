Mt. Zion pockets narrow victory over Dunlap 68-65

Mt. Zion didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Dunlap 68-65 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
The Braves broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 68-65 lead over the Eagles.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.