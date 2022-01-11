Mt. Zion posts win at Mattoon's expense 67-48

Mt. Zion collected a 67-48 victory over Mattoon on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 4, Mattoon faced off against Pana and Mt Zion took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 4 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
