Mt. Zion prevails over Mattoon 75-43

The force was strong for Mt. Zion as it pierced Mattoon during Saturday's 75-43 thumping in Illinois boys basketball on December 17.
The last time Mt Zion and Mattoon played in a 78-38 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Mt Zion faced off against Champaign Centennial and Mattoon took on Lincoln on December 3 at Mattoon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
