Mt. Zion pushes over Dunlap 75-62

Mt. Zion tipped and eventually toppled Dunlap 75-62 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Mt Zion and Dunlap played in a 68-65 game on December 29, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Mt Zion faced off against Mattoon and Dunlap took on Canton on December 16 at Dunlap High School. For a full recap, click here.
