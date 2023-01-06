Mt. Zion pushes over Effingham 59-48

Mt. Zion turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 59-48 win over Effingham on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Mt Zion and Effingham squared off with February 19, 2022 at Effingham High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Effingham faced off against Pleasant Plains and Mt Zion took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 29 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.
