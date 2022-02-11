Mt. Zion rains all over Mattoon 78-38

Mt. Zion didn't tinker around with Mattoon. A 78-38 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.
In recent action on January 29, Mt Zion faced off against Jacksonville and Mattoon took on Lincoln on January 28 at Mattoon High School. For a full recap, click here.
