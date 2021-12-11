Mt. Zion sprints past Champaign Centennial 71-56

Mt. Zion trucked Champaign Centennial on the road to a 71-56 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 11.
Mt. Zion fought to a 39-20 half margin at Champaign Centennial's expense.
