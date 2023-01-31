Mt. Zion triumphs in strong showing over Taylorville 65-26

Mt. Zion's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Taylorville during a 65-26 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

