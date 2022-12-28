Mt. Zion wallops Galesburg 69-47

Mt. Zion gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Galesburg 69-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Last season, Galesburg and Mt Zion squared off with December 28, 2021 at Mt Zion High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 17, Mt Zion faced off against Mattoon and Galesburg took on Danville on December 21 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.
