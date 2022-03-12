Nashville wins tense tussle with Monticello 32-31

Nashville posted a tight 32-31 win over Monticello in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 12.

The first quarter gave Nashville an 8-7 lead over Monticello.

The Sages took a 11-10 lead over the Hornets heading to the intermission locker room.

Monticello had a 25-21 edge on Nashville at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Nashville, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 11-6 final quarter, too.

