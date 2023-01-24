Needlepoint: Carlinville sews up Springfield Lutheran in slim triumph 66-65

Carlinville derailed Springfield Lutheran's hopes after a 66-65 verdict in Illinois boys basketball on January 24.
The last time Carlinville and Springfield Lutheran played in a 50-21 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Carlinville faced off against Gillespie and Springfield Lutheran took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 17 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.
