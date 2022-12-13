Needlepoint: Decatur St. Teresa sews up Pleasant Plains in slim triumph 51-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Decatur St. Teresa wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 51-45 over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.
The last time Pleasant Plains and Decatur St Teresa played in a 61-37 game on December 14, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Pleasant Plains took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on December 3 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. For more, click here.
