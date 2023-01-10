Needlepoint: Monticello sews up Clinton in slim triumph 62-58

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Monticello defeated Clinton 62-58 on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Monticello jumped in front of Clinton 13-8 to begin the second quarter.
An intermission tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The third quarter gave Monticello a 46-43 lead over Clinton.
The Sages avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-15 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Last season, Monticello and Clinton squared off with December 27, 2021 at Monticello High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Clinton faced off against LeRoy and Monticello took on Teutopolis on January 3 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap.
