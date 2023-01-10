Needlepoint: Monticello sews up Clinton in slim triumph 62-58

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Monticello defeated Clinton 62-58 on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Monticello jumped in front of Clinton 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Monticello a 46-43 lead over Clinton.

The Sages avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-15 stretch over the fourth quarter.

