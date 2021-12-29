Neoga denies Paxton-Buckley-Loda's challenge 44-31

Neoga grabbed a 44-31 victory at the expense of Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 21, Neoga faced off against Shelbyville and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Manteno on December 18 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.