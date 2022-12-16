Neoga overcomes Arcola 42-31

Arcola was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Neoga prevailed 42-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Last season, Arcola and Neoga squared off with December 17, 2021 at Neoga High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Arcola faced off against Danville Schlarman and Neoga took on Sullivan on December 9 at Sullivan High School. For a full recap, click here.
