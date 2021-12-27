Neoga rides the rough off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50-34

Stretched out and finally snapped, Neoga put just enough pressure on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to earn a 50-34 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

Neoga made the first move by forging a 20-10 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.

Neoga kept a 29-20 half margin at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense.

Neoga's influence showed as it carried a 40-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.