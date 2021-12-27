Neoga rides the rough off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50-34

Stretched out and finally snapped, Neoga put just enough pressure on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to earn a 50-34 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
Neoga made the first move by forging a 20-10 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.
Neoga kept a 29-20 half margin at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense.
Neoga's influence showed as it carried a 40-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 21, Neoga faced off against Shelbyville and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
