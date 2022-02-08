 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Athens on top of Maroa-Forsyth 57-49

Athens wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 57-49 victory over Maroa-Forsyth in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.

Recently on February 1 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Riverton in a basketball game .

Maroa-Forsyth took a 26-25 lead over Athens heading to halftime locker room.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring 32-23 to finish the game in style.

