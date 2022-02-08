Nerve-racking affair ends with Athens on top of Maroa-Forsyth 57-49

Athens wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 57-49 victory over Maroa-Forsyth in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.
Recently on February 1 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Riverton in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Maroa-Forsyth took a 26-25 lead over Athens heading to halftime locker room.
The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring 32-23 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.