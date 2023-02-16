A tight-knit tilt turned in New Berlin's direction just enough to squeeze past Maroa-Forsyth 52-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

New Berlin opened with a 11-8 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth through the first quarter.

The Pretzels fought to a 30-17 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

Maroa-Forsyth showed some mettle by fighting back to a 38-27 count in the third quarter.

The Trojans closed the lead with a 19-14 margin in the final quarter.

The last time New Berlin and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 56-35 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

