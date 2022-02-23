Nerve-racking affair ends with Springfield Lanphier on top of Mt. Zion 63-60

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Springfield Lanphier wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 63-60 over Mt. Zion in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Lanphier moved in front of Mt. Zion 27-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions' offense moved to a 36-31 lead over the Braves at the intermission.

Springfield Lanphier darted over Mt. Zion when the fourth quarter began 50-44.

