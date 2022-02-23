 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Springfield Lanphier on top of Mt. Zion 63-60

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Springfield Lanphier wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 63-60 over Mt. Zion in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 16, Mt Zion faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on February 15 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.

Springfield Lanphier moved in front of Mt. Zion 27-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions' offense moved to a 36-31 lead over the Braves at the intermission.

Springfield Lanphier darted over Mt. Zion when the fourth quarter began 50-44.

