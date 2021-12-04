Nerve-racking affair ends with Springfield Southeast on top of Springfield 52-49

Springfield Southeast posted a tight 52-49 win over Springfield in Illinois boys basketball action on December 4.

Springfield started on steady ground by forging a 9-2 lead over Springfield Southeast at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Southeast's offense moved to a 28-27 lead over Springfield at the intermission.

Springfield moved ahead of Springfield Southeast 32-28 to start the fourth quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Senators 24-17 in the last stanza.

