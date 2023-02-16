The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sullivan didn't mind, dispatching Warrensburg-Latham 43-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Last season, Warrensburg-Latham and Sullivan squared off with January 14, 2022 at Sullivan High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Sullivan faced off against St Elmo-Brownstown . For results, click here. Warrensburg-Latham took on Dieterich on Feb. 11 at Dieterich High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.