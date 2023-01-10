Never a doubt: Rochester breezes past Jacksonville 44-23

Rochester left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Jacksonville 44-23 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Rochester and Jacksonville faced off on February 11, 2022 at Rochester High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Normal University on January 3 at Normal University High School. Click here for a recap.
