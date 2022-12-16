 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Never a doubt: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breezes past Decatur Eisenhower 69-31

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Decatur Eisenhower for a 69-31 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on February 1, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 9, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Southeast and Decatur Eisenhower took on Rochester on December 9 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News