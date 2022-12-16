Never a doubt: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breezes past Decatur Eisenhower 69-31

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Decatur Eisenhower for a 69-31 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on February 1, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Southeast and Decatur Eisenhower took on Rochester on December 9 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
