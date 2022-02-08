 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Berlin denies Mt. Pulaski's challenge 55-41

New Berlin notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mt. Pulaski 55-41 in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.

New Berlin's offense jumped to a 29-22 lead over Mt. Pulaski at the intermission.

New Berlin's influence showed as it carried a 47-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 28, New Berlin faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Mt Pulaski took on Clinton on January 25 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

