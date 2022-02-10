New Berlin earns solid win over Riverton 54-40

No quarter was granted as New Berlin blunted Riverton's plans 54-40 at Riverton High on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Pretzels opened with a 15-5 advantage over the Hawks through the first quarter.

The Pretzels fought to a 29-18 half margin at the Hawks' expense.

The Pretzels stormed to a 45-28 bulge over the Hawks as the fourth quarter began.

