New Berlin exhales after close call with Buffalo Tri-City 54-47

New Berlin posted a narrow 54-47 win over Buffalo Tri-City in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time New Berlin and Buffalo Tri-City played in a 54-39 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Buffalo Tri-City faced off against Pleasant Plains and New Berlin took on Pawnee on January 4 at Pawnee High School. Click here for a recap.

