New Berlin gallops past Waverly South County 49-36

New Berlin notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Waverly South County 49-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.

New Berlin darted in front of Waverly South County 15-13 to begin the second quarter.

New Berlin's offense jumped to a 23-16 lead over Waverly South County at the intermission.

The Pretzels' leg-up showed as they carried a 38-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

