New Berlin hammers Pawnee 49-25

New Berlin earned its community's accolades after a 49-25 win over Pawnee during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time New Berlin and Pawnee played in a 55-19 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 27, Pawnee faced off against Athens and New Berlin took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on December 29 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.