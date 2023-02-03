New Berlin handed Stanford Olympia a tough 63-53 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

The start wasn't the problem for Stanford Olympia, as it began with a 22-17 edge over New Berlin through the end of the first quarter.

The Pretzels' shooting jumped in front for a 30-29 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

New Berlin darted to a 50-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pretzels enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Spartans' 14-13 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on January 24, Stanford Olympia faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . For a full recap, click here. New Berlin took on Mason City Illini Central on January 27 at New Berlin High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.