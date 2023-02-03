New Berlin handed Stanford Olympia a tough 63-53 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.
The start wasn't the problem for Stanford Olympia, as it began with a 22-17 edge over New Berlin through the end of the first quarter.
The Pretzels' shooting jumped in front for a 30-29 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.
New Berlin darted to a 50-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pretzels enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Spartans' 14-13 advantage in the final quarter.
