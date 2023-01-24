New Berlin knocks off Pleasant Plains 30-29

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that New Berlin passed in a 30-29 victory at Pleasant Plains' expense in Illinois boys basketball action on January 24.
The first quarter gave New Berlin a 9-6 lead over Pleasant Plains.
The Cardinals rallied in the second quarter by making it 15-13.
Pleasant Plains moved ahead of New Berlin 23-22 to start the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Pretzels won the session and the game with an 8-6 performance.
The last time Pleasant Plains and New Berlin played in a 43-33 game on February 15, 2022. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 17, Pleasant Plains faced off against Winchester West Central Coop and New Berlin took on Buffalo Tri-City on January 17 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.