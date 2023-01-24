New Berlin knocks off Pleasant Plains 30-29

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that New Berlin passed in a 30-29 victory at Pleasant Plains' expense in Illinois boys basketball action on January 24.

The first quarter gave New Berlin a 9-6 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The Cardinals rallied in the second quarter by making it 15-13.

Pleasant Plains moved ahead of New Berlin 23-22 to start the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Pretzels won the session and the game with an 8-6 performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.