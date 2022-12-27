New Berlin proves to be too much for Waverly South County 31-17

Riding a wave of production, New Berlin surfed over Waverly South County 31-17 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

New Berlin jumped in front of Waverly South County 10-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Pretzels' shooting jumped in front for a 12-4 lead over the Vipers at the half.

New Berlin thundered to a 25-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vipers tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.