New Berlin proves to be too much for Waverly South County 31-17

Riding a wave of production, New Berlin surfed over Waverly South County 31-17 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
New Berlin jumped in front of Waverly South County 10-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Pretzels' shooting jumped in front for a 12-4 lead over the Vipers at the half.
New Berlin thundered to a 25-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Vipers tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Last season, New Berlin and Waverly South County faced off on December 3, 2021 at New Berlin High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on December 21, New Berlin faced off against Madison and Waverly South County took on Williamsville on December 21 at Waverly South County High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.