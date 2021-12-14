New Berlin puts an offensive performance on Edinburg 62-33

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but New Berlin broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-33 explosion on Edinburg during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 4, New Berlin faced off against Madison and Edinburg took on Greenview on December 3 at Edinburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Pretzels opened with a 16-5 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.
The Pretzels' shooting thundered to a 28-13 lead over the Wildcats at the half.
The Pretzels' reign showed as they carried a 48-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.