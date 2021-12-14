 Skip to main content
New Berlin puts an offensive performance on Edinburg 62-33

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but New Berlin broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-33 explosion on Edinburg during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 4, New Berlin faced off against Madison and Edinburg took on Greenview on December 3 at Edinburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Pretzels opened with a 16-5 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

The Pretzels' shooting thundered to a 28-13 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

The Pretzels' reign showed as they carried a 48-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

