New Berlin squeezes past Williamsville 50-44

New Berlin upended Williamsville for a narrow 50-44 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 4, Williamsville faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and New Berlin took on Pawnee on January 4 at New Berlin High School. Click here for a recap

The first quarter gave the Pretzels a 9-0 lead over the Bullets.

The Pretzels registered a 21-10 advantage at halftime over the Bullets.

The Pretzels and the Bullets were engaged in a meager affair at 33-22 as the fourth quarter started.

The Bullets fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Pretzels would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

