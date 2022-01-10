New Berlin squeezes past Williamsville 50-44

New Berlin upended Williamsville for a narrow 50-44 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave the Pretzels a 9-0 lead over the Bullets.

The Pretzels registered a 21-10 advantage at halftime over the Bullets.

The Pretzels and the Bullets were engaged in a meager affair at 33-22 as the fourth quarter started.

The Bullets fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Pretzels would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

