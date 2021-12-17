New Berlin survives taut tilt with Virden North Mac 45-38

Early action on the scoreboard pushed New Berlin to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Virden North Mac 45-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

Tough to find an edge early, New Berlin and Virden North Mac fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Pretzels registered a 22-16 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

New Berlin darted ahead of Virden North Mac 37-25 as the fourth quarter started.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Panthers' finishing flurry, but the Pretzels swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

