New Berlin tacks win on Springfield Lutheran 58-38

New Berlin dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 58-38 victory over Springfield Lutheran in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.
New Berlin opened with a 13-4 advantage over Springfield Lutheran through the first quarter.
The Pretzels' shooting moved to a 27-14 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.
In recent action on December 17, New Berlin faced off against Virden North Mac and Springfield Lutheran took on Petersburg PORTA on December 18 at Petersburg PORTA High School. Click here for a recap
