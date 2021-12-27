 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Berlin tacks win on Springfield Lutheran 58-38

  • 0

New Berlin dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 58-38 victory over Springfield Lutheran in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.

New Berlin opened with a 13-4 advantage over Springfield Lutheran through the first quarter.

The Pretzels' shooting moved to a 27-14 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

In recent action on December 17, New Berlin faced off against Virden North Mac and Springfield Lutheran took on Petersburg PORTA on December 18 at Petersburg PORTA High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana pushes over Hillsboro 66-55

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pana put just enough pressure on Hillsboro to earn a 66-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News