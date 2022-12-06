New Berlin unloads on Mt. Pulaski 52-28

New Berlin built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 52-28 win over Mt. Pulaski in Illinois boys basketball action on December 6.
The last time New Berlin and Mt Pulaski played in a 55-41 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.