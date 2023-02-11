Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Newton passed in a 56-53 victory at Pana's expense at Pana High on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 4, Pana squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.