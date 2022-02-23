No pain, no gain; Decatur MacArthur overcomes Decatur Eisenhower 77-59

Decatur MacArthur put together a victorious gameplan to stop Decatur Eisenhower 77-59 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.

Decatur MacArthur opened with an 18-10 advantage over Decatur Eisenhower through the first quarter.

Decatur MacArthur's offense stormed to a 33-18 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the half.

The Generals' force showed as they carried a 56-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

