No pain, no gain; Decatur MacArthur overcomes Decatur Eisenhower 77-59

Decatur MacArthur put together a victorious gameplan to stop Decatur Eisenhower 77-59 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.

Decatur MacArthur opened with an 18-10 advantage over Decatur Eisenhower through the first quarter.

Decatur MacArthur's offense stormed to a 33-18 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the half.

The Generals' force showed as they carried a 56-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 16, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mt Zion and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Lanphier on February 15 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.

