No pain, no gain: Mason City Illini Central overcomes Rockford Lutheran 66-56

Mason City Illini Central knocked off Rockford Lutheran 66-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Rockford Lutheran took on St Joseph-Ogden on December 29 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.
