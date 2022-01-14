No pain, no gain; Monticello overcomes Bloomington Central Catholic 64-54

Monticello grabbed a 64-54 victory at the expense of Bloomington Central Catholic at Bloomington Central Catholic High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

