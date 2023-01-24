No pain, no gain: Petersburg PORTA overcomes Athens 53-40

Playing with a winning hand, Petersburg PORTA trumped Athens 53-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
The last time Petersburg PORTA and Athens played in a 52-28 game on February 23, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 11, Athens faced off against Pawnee and Petersburg PORTA took on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on January 10 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For a full recap, click here.
