No pain, no gain: Springfield Lanphier overcomes Decatur Eisenhower 58-43

Springfield Lanphier put together a victorious gameplan to stop Decatur Eisenhower 58-43 at Decatur Eisenhower High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 70-33 game on February 15, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield and Springfield Lanphier took on St Peters Lutheran (St. Charles) on January 16 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For results, click here.
