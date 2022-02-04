No pain, no gain; Springfield overcomes Rochester 52-38

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield spurred past Rochester 52-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.

The first quarter gave the Senators a 14-9 lead over the Rockets.

The Senators' offense darted to a 26-19 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Springfield's leg-up showed as it carried a 30-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

