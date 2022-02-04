 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No pain, no gain; Springfield overcomes Rochester 52-38

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield spurred past Rochester 52-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.

The first quarter gave the Senators a 14-9 lead over the Rockets.

The Senators' offense darted to a 26-19 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Springfield's leg-up showed as it carried a 30-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 21, Springfield faced off against Springfield Southeast and Rochester took on Pana on January 29 at Pana High School. For more, click here.

