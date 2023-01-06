No quarter given: Bethany Okaw Valley puts down Oakland Tri-County 60-25

Bethany Okaw Valley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Oakland Tri-County 60-25 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
In recent action on December 28, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Pana and Oakland Tri-County took on Westville on December 29 at Westville High School. For more, click here.
