No quarter given: Buffalo Tri-City puts down Mt. Olive 72-35

Buffalo Tri-City didn't tinker with Mt. Olive, scoring a 72-35 result in the win column on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Mt Olive and Buffalo Tri-City faced off on January 25, 2022 at Mt Olive High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Buffalo Tri-City faced off against New Berlin. Click here for a recap.

