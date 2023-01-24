No quarter given: Buffalo Tri-City puts down Mt. Olive 72-35

Buffalo Tri-City didn't tinker with Mt. Olive, scoring a 72-35 result in the win column on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
